LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot Friday at The Seafood King in Homewood.
Homewood Police investigating deadly shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County

Latest News

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says