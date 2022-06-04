LawCall
Protective Stadium crews gearing up for Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks sign at Protective Stadium
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many fans are already in the city for the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, June 4 at Protective Stadium.

It’s a sold out show and officials are expecting 50 thousand people. Parking lots downtown open up at 7:00 a.m. and that’s because stadium crews want you to get downtown early.

They aren’t opening gates until 5:00 p.m., but they will have fan fest and food and drink tents outside the stadium for fans. Restaurants in Uptown are also gearing up for big crowds.

Executive Director Tad Snider said there are 340 beer taps inside, but they still brought in extra concession crews, extra food, and more staff.

“Not only on the concessions front but security and staffing front,” Snider said. “We will be brining people in from outside the market to service this event. It allows us to create a plan to scale up and to have our best plan possible for a crowd this size. It’s going to be a slightly different experience than you have had before attending an event.”

Snider said they will have crews outside the arena for food and drinks, but also ticket scanning further from the stadium for security.

