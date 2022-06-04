Protective Stadium crews gearing up for Garth Brooks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many fans are already in the city for the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, June 4 at Protective Stadium.

It’s a sold out show and officials are expecting 50 thousand people. Parking lots downtown open up at 7:00 a.m. and that’s because stadium crews want you to get downtown early.

They aren’t opening gates until 5:00 p.m., but they will have fan fest and food and drink tents outside the stadium for fans. Restaurants in Uptown are also gearing up for big crowds.

Executive Director Tad Snider said there are 340 beer taps inside, but they still brought in extra concession crews, extra food, and more staff.

“Not only on the concessions front but security and staffing front,” Snider said. “We will be brining people in from outside the market to service this event. It allows us to create a plan to scale up and to have our best plan possible for a crowd this size. It’s going to be a slightly different experience than you have had before attending an event.”

Snider said they will have crews outside the arena for food and drinks, but also ticket scanning further from the stadium for security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.