LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is...
Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced.

Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.

According to LVMPD, Synder got into an altercation while driving in a neighborhood near N. Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial incident, Snyder drove his personal vehicle to his home and returned in his unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location.

Police said the incident escalated further and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Snyder violated the law, and an arrest warrant was issued,” LVMPD said. Synder then surrendered to police and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot Friday at The Seafood King in Homewood.
Homewood Police investigating deadly shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Chase Espy
Indictment unsealed charging Birmingham lawyer with child exploitation offenses

Latest News

$1 million is allocated in Birmingham's 2023 fiscal year budget to help student mental health.
Money to be allocated in Birmingham city budget for student mental health
Garth Brooks sign at Protective Stadium
Protective Stadium crews gearing up for Garth Brooks
Officials are expecting 50 thousand people June 4 at the sold-out Garth Brooks concert, but...
Parking spots still open for Garth Brooks concert at Protective Stadium
Birmingham will soon set aside more money for fixing city roads.
$15 million proposed for repaving roads in Birmingham 2023 fiscal year budget