People living in the Huffman Neighborhood say bulk trash hasn’t been picked up in over a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks living on Summit Drive in the Huffman Neighborhood are upset about trash piling up in their yards.

They said the city was supposed to pick it up a month ago.

The City of Birmingham is supposed to pick up bulk trash at least once a month, but a woman who lives here said that hasn’t been happening and she’s tired of seeing all this mess pile up in front of her house.

The view from Donielle Williams’ front door shows garbage that hasn’t moved since April, and there’s more on the other side of her home, and it’s not just her house.

Driving around the neighborhood, it’s clear others are dealing with the same problem.

Williams said she’s done what you’re supposed to do in this situation, calling the city several times to report the problem.

When she finally gets someone on the phone, she said she’s rerouted to someone at a call center who doesn’t seem to know what’s going on.

Williams said the mess invites other people to leave their garbage on her lawn and it’s an eyesore she’s tired of looking at.

“If I come sit out on my porch, that’s not what I want to look at, and if I put it out knowing that you’re coming to pick it up, then I expected it to be gone. I don’t put it out a month ahead, I don’t put it out right after you’ve picked up. I’ll put it out based off of the schedule that you put on the website that you say is not going to change. So, if it’s not going to change, come get it. It’s not that hard. It’s your job. Come get it,” Williams said.

The city is supposed to have a bulk trash pickup schedule on its website, but right now, the page is blank.

They’ve been posting updates on Facebook, but there’s been nothing about the Huffman Neighborhood.

We’ve reached out to the city but haven’t received a response yet.

