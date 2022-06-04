Parking spots still open for Garth Brooks concert at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are expecting 50 thousand people June 4 at the sold-out Garth Brooks concert, but there are only about 10 thousand parking spaces within a ten minute walk from Protective Stadium.

Many parking lots open as early as 7:00 a.m., but shuttles and festivities kick off around 2:00 p.m. Officials said you need to have a parking plan early or be prepared to walk, but there is one local parking company that is trying to make event parking easier on you.

“We anticipate a lot of traffic,” Clutch! COO Daniel Almond said. “I anticipate around two, three, four o’clock there is going to be a lot of people coming in. I’ve heard that are going to try and tailgate or just go to Uptown and eat before.”

There are extra lots being opened by the city, but local digital parking company “Clutch!” has spots left next door at Top Golf.

“The two lots are the main lot which you see right from the road and then their auxiliary lot has about another 100 spaces,” Almond said. “So, we utilize both of those and it can cover 500 people or so.”

It’s 55 dollars a spot. You can download their app or go online to reserve one.

“The one for tomorrow is the Birmingham, Alabama special event,” Almond said. “Then, you’ll be able to just click on that and you’ll see Garth Brooks and the two options we have with Top Golf.”

Or, you can try and snag a spot on Saturday, but Almond said get there early.

“There will also be a few more available if you do get there early,” he said. “Around 2 to 3, they’ll be able to fit you in with on site sales. You have that guaranteed spot so you don’t have to be apart of the chaos.”

Click here to reserve with Clutch!

Click here for open parking lots.

Click here for more concert information.

