North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house on June 3.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they’re now left with many unanswered questions.

Betty Cody has been living at the home in North Birmingham for more than two decades and can’t understand why anyone would want to shoot up her house.

It was a rude awakening for Cody and her brother, Gary.

“And my brother started hollering, ‘Bet! Bet! Get on the floor. So, at that time, a bullet had went through his bedroom,” Cody recalled.

That bullet missing her brother’s head by just inches one of several that ripped through the house shortly after two o’clock Friday morning shattering glass everywhere.

Cody said the entire ordeal lasted just a few seconds.

“The police…they came out, and they looked, and they say it was two different guns that shot into my house, and he told me he said, ‘Ms. Cody, I think they may have had the wrong house,’” she explained.

Cody has been living at the house on 34th Avenue North for nearly 26 years and says nothing like this has ever happened.

“It makes you feel unsafe. You don’t know whether they’re coming back or what. You don’t know whether…we don’t know whether they are shooting at us or what. But we haven’t did anything to anybody. Mostly elderly people live around here. So, we haven’t had a problem with nobody. So, I don’t understand, why would someone shoot my house up like this?”

But despite that fear, Cody said she has no plans of leaving.

“No. I’m not going to let nobody run me away from my home. I’ve been here too long. So, I’m not finna go to running from nobody. I just want to know was it meant for my house?” Cody said.

She added that it’s going to take a while for her to feel safe in her home again.

Birmingham police said a detective is working the case.

Cody is hoping her neighbor’s surveillance camera got a glimpse of who’s responsible.

