Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala.


ALEA says he was pronounced dead on the scene, after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. No more details have been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

We will keep this story updated with any additional information.

