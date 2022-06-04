BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pleasant afternoon by June standards across central Alabama with the humidity not running too high just yet thanks to the front that came through. Any showers and storms around across the state should continue to stay to our south and east through the evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. For Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out a few isolated storms popping up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT: Humidity soon on the rise again (WBRC)

WEEK AHEAD: Rain coverage should stay low as we start off the new work week with only a 10-20% chance of isolated pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. Better rain coverage will be likely over north Alabama this week as a series of disturbances passing by keep the weather more unsettled up there. For us in central Alabama, we will have a mix of sun and clouds around each day with highs back in the low 90s. Mornings will gradually turn warmer and more humid again with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. The muggy meter will be going up again as southeasterly winds bring more moisture inland from the Gulf and Atlantic, too.

NEXT BIG THING: A front will approach Alabama later in the week, bringing a few more showers and storms around by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. This front will stall out, serving as a focal point for storms to develop during the heat of the day. Rain coverage will be around 30% Wednesday and Thursday then drop slightly on Friday before another front heads our way by the weekend. We have a First Alert for the possibility of scattered showers and storms around next Saturday, but still plenty of time to fine-tune those rain chances. Next Sunday is trending drier for now and a touch “cooler” and less humid with highs back in the mid 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions to South Florida today. The disturbance will emerge in the Atlantic over the next 24 hours and will eventually be an environment to potentially support organizing into a tropical storm by Monday. Bermuda will likely be in the path for potential flooding and gusty winds early next week. If this system does organize and strengthen into a low-end tropical storm, it would be called Alex. Otherwise, quiet for the central Gulf Coast and central Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.