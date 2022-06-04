FIRST ALERT: Clear, mild conditions start the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds have continued decreasing through the early morning hours with cooler, drier air filtering into the region with high pressure building in for the weekend bringing a sunny, dry beginning for the weekend with only limited rain chances by late Sunday. Most of the area will see mostly sunny skies today but tropical moisture will begin increasing across east and southeastern sections of the region. Afternoon highs will be near 90-degrees.

A return to a more active weather pattern will return by the end of the weekend and into next week as several weather disturbances rotate across the eastern half of the nation. It is unclear how much each of these disturbances will affect our day-to-day weather as a ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen along The Gulf Coast. The better chances for rain will likely remain limited through much of the week with increasing temperatures and heat index readings through the end of next week.

If you are heading for the Gulf Coast a high rip current risk remains in effect through tomorrow morning for Baldwin, Mobile, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Escambia counties. In addition, large wave swells associated with the storm developing in the Southern Gulf will continue along the beaches of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Sunday which will keep the risk for rip currents high through the beginning of the weekend.

In the Gulf, The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

