Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered.

Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.

Authorities say Cruce’s body was found at the main river’s channel edge on Smith Lake in 42 feet of water.

