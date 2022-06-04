LawCall
Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman...
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered.

Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.

Authorities say Cruce’s body was found at the main river’s channel edge on Smith Lake in 42 feet of water.

