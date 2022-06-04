$15 million proposed for repaving roads in Birmingham 2023 fiscal year budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More money will soon go toward repaving streets in Birmingham with new 2023 fiscal year budget.

Currently, $15 million of the $517 million budget is allocated for fixing the roads.

City Council President Wardine Alexander says the potholes found all across the city can certainly be a headache, but they can also damage your car.

She says when living in any city, roads should be safe and passable.

President Alexander represents District Seven and says when the budget is approved, Jefferson Avenue will become one of the first roads in the district to get a facelift.

“We’re already in the process of a five year plan that had already been started to repair roads in the City of Birmingham and so this is another infusion of $15 million that can go toward that roadwork,” she said.

The City Council is looking for community input on the 2023 fiscal year budget.

On Monday, June 6 and Thursday, June 16, they are hosting budget hearings to take any questions and concerns. It’s happening at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

