LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Where to park for sold-out Garth Brooks concert this weekend

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Garth Brooks’ show in Birmingham is just a few days away, on Saturday, June 4. It’s the first ever concert at Protective Stadium since it opened in October 2021.

But, if you have been parking down at the stadium for USFL games, this will be different. Officials said Birmingham USFL games can bring in around 20 thousand people but for the concert, they are expecting around 50 thousand people.

“We significantly expanded our parking plan,” BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said. “As we should with a crowd this size.”

Gates for Garth open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, but parking lots open at 7:00 a.m. Officials said don’t wait too late to head downtown.

“It’s going to be the maximum number of people we have had at the stadium at any one time,” Snider said.

Snider said they’ve been working on a a parking plan with the city and learning trends from parking at USFL games and other events.

“Where people were choosing to park, primarily east of the stadium, was something we hadn’t seen before,” Snider said about old parking trends. “So, you learn from that and adapt it into the plan. Parking has been largely very successful after that first game.”

You can see on this map. They’ve added parking south from the stadium towards the central business district downtown.

“The Jefferson County Courthouse Deck is typically one we don’t use for events that we are now,” Snider said. “Just north of Ninth Avenue, there is a parking area that is part of the housing authority, that is between 22nd and 23rd and that will have parking. Regions Remote Lot is just a little bit up the street. Then, four or five Birmingham Parking Authority decks will be open.”

Snider said getting downtown early is key and picking a parking area before you’re in the car can help any confusion.

If you park in a further away parking deck, Snider said shuttles start running at 2:00 p.m.

“Especially by adding in additional parking because of the size of the crowd, it’s going to prepare us to be successful,” Snider said.

Day of the concert, Snider said follow along with the BJCC’s social media for any updates you may need.

Click here for more parking information.

Click here for more concert details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Are high gas prices impacting summer travel? AAA tells us pent up demand to travel caused by...
Want to save at the pump? Try price shopping
New LED lights at Legion Field
New LED lights at Legion Field Stadium
Birmingham has now appointed Scott Thurmond as the city’s official police chief. He’s been...
Birmingham FOP happy to see Scott Thurmond appointed chief
Central Alabama Pride is hosting events during the months of June to celebrate Pride Month.
Celebrating Pride Month in Birmingham
Gas prices hitting new record highs
Gas prices hitting new record highs