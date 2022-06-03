Want to save at the pump? Try price shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are high gas prices impacting summer travel? AAA tells us pent up demand to travel caused by the pandemic is outweighing the high gas prices for many drivers.

Even with high gas prices, Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama says its typically not a deal breaker when it comes to summer travel, especially now knowing people are so eager and anxious to go on a trip.

Ingram tells us if you really want to save money at the pump, try price shopping using the various apps to find the cheapest gas in your area. Ingram says price shopping will help force higher stations to lower their prices and create a more universal price around town.

“Creating that competition and price shopping every single tank full will put downward pressure on prices and that’s what we need to be doing. The more people we have that engage in that behavior, the more of an impact it will have,” Ingram said.

The average price of regular in Alabama is around $4.36 for regular which is around 30 cents cheaper than the national average.

