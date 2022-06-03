Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center “surviving” on current staff, hosting job fair to fill positions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus affected nearly every industry, especially healthcare. In West Alabama, one of the area’s biggest healthcare providers hopes to continue its recovery by hiring more workers to replace those who left during the pandemic.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting a job fair this weekend. The hospital’s Chief of HR Management Services wants to fill dozens of positions to better care for veterans in West Alabama.

Tonya Gibson said they need more workers to provide the type of care they want to give to veterans. The VA wants to hire Registered Nurses, Licensed Nurse Practitioners and housekeeping aids among other positions. These are the people who work directly with veterans and are most needed at this time.

Some job seekers could be hired on the spot. Gibson said she would consider the job fair a success if it ends with 40 to 50 new people hired.

“Well, we’re surviving right now. But we would like to have as many personnel on station as possible. So that we can have our other staff rest or recuperate and not burnt out,” Gibson told WBRC.

The job fair is Saturday, June 4th from 9am to 2pm at the Sports Atrium inside the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. People who get hired could start working two to three weeks later. All applicants must bring resume, two forms of ID, Copy of Licensure and Unofficial transcripts, (RN and LPN’s only), and DD 214 or service connection letter (for veterans)

*Up to $10,000 recruitment incentive for all RN’s and LPN’s for a one year obligation.*

$28,758 to $$52,341 per year for LPN’s

$53,407- $97,887 per year for RN’s

*Salary offers may vary based on specialized experience.*

$16.14 – 18.83 per hour for Housekeeping Aides.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.