‘She’s now walking in very High, High Cotton’: Randy Owen’s mother dies

Alabama reschedules 2 shows.
Randy Owen's mother, Martha, has died
Randy Owen's mother, Martha, has died
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Randy Owen said goodbye to his mother this week.

The band announced on social media that Randy’s mother, Martha Owen, “left for heaven.” She died on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.

The band rescheduled shows in Virginia and North Carolina. Alabama will now play Roanoke, Virginia on December 9 and Fayetteville, North Carolina on December 11.

The Alabama Band Instagram post said, “We will miss her greatly but we rejoice in knowing she’s now walking in very High, High Cotton.”

Randy Owen's mother, Martha, has died
Randy Owen's mother, Martha, has died

