President Biden pushing for more gun control measures. Local activist, guns rights group weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Biden making an emotional plea on June 2 as he urged Congress to pass stronger gun control measures. Its in the wake of multiple mass shootings over the past few weeks.

Biden is calling on lawmakers to reinstate the assault weapons ban, expanding background checks, creating a national red flag law among other measures.

We know this is a heated debate on both sides. The president says something needs to be done to save lives, but some guns rights groups believe the issue lies with the person, not the gun itself.

Local activist John Meehan agrees with the president.

“It’s not about taking people’s guns away. We need background checks to see if people have had criminal records. If they are mentally unstable. Does it take another Uvalde? Does it take another Buffalo to get anything done?” Meehan asked.

Guns rights groups like BamaCarry believe the gun reform debate is about the person not the gun.

“A gun is an inanimate object incapable of doing anything without human interaction. What we do have is a heart problem. We’ve lost compassion for our fellow neighbors,” Paul Arnold, with BamaCarry said.

Arnold believes arming certain school personnel could be a way to combat school shootings.

“I’m not talking about all the teachers there but give the ones who’s going to be heading that direction anyway. Give them something to help them neutralize the threat,” Arnold said.

While lawmakers debate next steps, Meehan is hoping his church in Fairfield can help stop gun violence in the community by hosting a 100 days of rosary prayers for non-violence. Meehan says its going to take prayer and other steps to really make a difference.

“Because prayer is powerful, but action is powerful is well,” Meehan said.

The 100 days of non-violence campaign taking place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. through September 1. Meehan is encouraging other churches in the community to take part as well.

