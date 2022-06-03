Possibility of morning rain, plus slightly cooler are temps on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and welcome into our Friday, June 3, 2022.

Let’s begin with the “Three Things To Remember Today” about the weather that is.

Some morning rain is possible

We have slightly cooler temps in the forecast

And the humidity should drop this evening

Our temps this morning are starting out in the 60s to low 70s—which is pretty close to the temps we’ve been experiencing in the mornings lately.

AccuTrack radar shows rain in east Mississippi and it’s slowly pushing into west Alabama.

There’s a stalled frontal boundary to our south and that should eventually bring showers into south Alabama today and the Florida Panhandle.

The Next 24 Hours shows light rain moving across our area this morning and into the early afternoon hours.

Look for highs to top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

By tonight the showers should be gone, with our forecast models showing skies clearing.

The Muggy Meter shows much lower dewpoints our way for Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re headed to watch the undefeated Stallions take on New Orleans tomorrow—keep in mind the game is to be played at Legion Field at 2pm. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temps around 86-degrees and hovering close to that temp throughout the game.

The Garth Brooks concert is at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium tomorrow evening at 7pm.

Look for mostly clear skies and temps in the low 80s to low 70s during the concert.

Future Radar shows mostly clear skies for Saturday, with temps warming close to 86-degrees.

If you’re headed to Legion Field for USFL football on Sunday to watch Michigan take on Philadelphia, temps will likely be in the mid-80s at the 11am kickoff time…and hanging out in the mid 80s throughout the game.

Then at 3pm at Legion Field Houston takes on Tampa Bay, with temps starting out in the mid 80s and cooling into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.

Meanwhile in the tropics a tropical low over the Yucatan Peninsula has an 80-percent chance of formation within 48 hours and will likely head to southern Florida as a tropical storm.

Your extended First Alert forecast shows a chance of isolated showers through midweek next week, with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances by next Thursday.

I hope you have a wonderful weekend!

