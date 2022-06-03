LawCall
Mayor Woodfin appoints Scott Thurmond as Birmingham’s permanent Chief of Police

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s not temporary anymore!

Mayor Randall Woodfin has named Scott Thurmond as Birmingham’s next police chief.

He took over when former Chief Patrick Smith unexpectedly resigned in late January.

Chief Thurmond said it’s an honor and privilege to be chosen for the position and says he’s looking forward to the challenge of cleaning up crime in the city.

Chief Thurmond brings a wealth of experience to the job having served and led in several precincts throughout the department over the last 23 years.

He said his knowledge of the city and the officers within the department make him the best person to lead it, but he knows there will be challenges.

Recruiting and retaining new officers and gun violence are ongoing challenges.

He’s encouraged though by the city’s partnership with federal agencies working to get illegal guns off the streets and ongoing efforts to restart programs for our city’s youth.

“We’ve looked at some other programs as far as a youth citizens police academy and things of that nature. We’ve got some other programs we’d like to get started back, such as PAT and some other thing that we’re working on at this point in time…more programs that were… unfortunately they ended because of COVID really. We’ve got to ramp those things back up and get our youth involved in programs again to get them off the streets,” Chief Thurmond said.

Chief Thurmond said his time as interim chief has given him a clearer perspective of how things work within city government.

He officially takes on the role starting June 24.

