Mariah Carey being sued for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

(WVUE) - Mariah Carey is allegedly being sued for her blockbuster Christmas jingle by another artist who claims the song was inspired by a song he wrote with the same title, according to TMZ.

Carey is being sued by Andy Stone, a music artist who claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a couple of years before Mariah released her version with the exact same title.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit that states Stone claims he recorded his track back in 1989 in Nashville. He says it got extensive airplay and even made it to the Billboard charts during the 1993 Christmas season, and he even filmed a music video.

The difference is Mariah released a version of her own in 1994 with her own video. Stone says Mariah and her team never obtained permission to use that title.

Everyone that has heard Mariah’s song knows it’s completely different from Andy Stone’s version. The only thing that is the same is the title. Mariah’s classic hit, according to TMZ is a cash cow. Now Andy is coming for the coins.

