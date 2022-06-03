Lawson State: Black Bean Tostadas

Ingredients:

· 2 (14 ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

· ½ red onion, diced

· 1 green bell pepper, diced

· 3 garlic cloves

· 1 teaspoon chili powder

· 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

· ½ teaspoon cumin

· pinch of cayenne pepper

· pinch of salt

· freshly cracked black pepper

· 1 cup low-sodium vegetable stock

· 1 lime, juiced

TOSTADAS:

· 8 corn tortillas

· 2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

FOR TOPPING:

· micro greens or shredded lettuce

· pickled onions

· avocado, sliced

· cherry tomatoes, sliced

· grilled corn

· sliced green onions

· crumbled cotija cheese

· fresh cilantro

· lime wedges, for spritzing

Instructions:

Add the black beans, onion, pepper, garlic cloves, chili powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper to a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the stock and lime juice and stir. Simmer the beans uncovered, stirred occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, until the mixture starts to reduce and thicken. Set it aside to cool slightly. Remove the garlic cloves from the beans.

To make the tostadas, you can pan-fry them or crisp them up in the oven.

To pan fry, heat a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the tortilla and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Place the tortilla on a paper towel to drain any excess grease, sprinkle it with salt and repeat with remaining tortillas.

To toast in the oven, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Place the tortillas on a baking sheet and brush both sides with the oil or use an olive oil spray on both sides. Sprinkle the tortillas with salt. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, then flip and bake for 5 to 6 minutes more.

To serve the tostadas, add a few spoonfuls of the black bean mixture right on top of the crispy tortilla. Top with the micro greens or lettuce, then add on the avocado, tomatoes, pickled onion, grilled corn, green onions, cotija cheese and cilantro. Spritz with lime juice and serve immediately!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.