Inflation causing more people to need food donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation continues to hurt the wallets of many Americans. So much so, people are using food banks and food donations for the first time.

Grace Klein Community is handing out between 25 and 50 percent more food boxes now than at the end of 2021.

“Since the end of the year last year through the drive thru, we were maybe giving out between 120-130 boxes a day was kinda our average,” said Wendy Williams, a drive-thru assistant with Grace Klein Community. “In the last few months, our average has been more between 150-180 boxes of food a day.”

Each of those boxes can feed a family of four.

“The money has to be reshuffled from somewhere and that’s tough for a lot of families,” she added.

The huge rise in everyday costs, including groceries, is causing people’s wallets to be stretched thin.

Williams says it’s hard for those on a fixed income: “A lot of people were barely making ends meet and now you pay twice as much for a carton of eggs as you paid six months ago.”

The current inflation money struggle is on top of the pandemic money struggle. Both of these problems have put people in a hard place.

“Pre-COVID, we were feeding as a Grace Klein Community, about 10,000 people a month,” said Williams. “Now we are feeding about 11,000 people a week.”

Grace Klein Community doesn’t only give food to those who struggle long-term. It’s for anyone in a pinch.

“Your water heater breaks this month and you have this unexpected expense that you have to pay for and now the bank account is empty and you don’t have money for groceries,” said Williams. “You can come to us for a day or a week or a month to help get the food that you need to feed your family.”

Within the last three days, the non-profit gave out over 480 boxes of food.

They hand out boxes from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. between Monday and Thursday at Liberty Church. That address is 2732 Old Rocky Ridge Road.

