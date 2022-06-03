Heart Gallery Alabama: Rihanna & Sidney

Rihanna, born August 2008, is very shy and respectful. She does well in school. She enjoys spending time outside, playing with her laptop, and watching movies. She has a very close bond with her twin brother, Sidney. Rihanna loves to cook and help others. Her favorite food is pizza! She would like to become a doctor when she grows up.

Sidney, born August 2008, is very outspoken, but also respectful. He enjoys playing basketball and going to the beach. Sidney has a very close bond with his twin sister, Rihanna. He enjoys being outside and watching movies. His favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because he gets a chance to eat lots of food. When he grows up, he would like to be a police officer.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

