Changes made to federally funded school lunch program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some federally funded free school lunches are coming to an end for a lot of schools later this month. The free lunches were part of the federal government’s COVID pandemic relief program, but that doesn’t mean all free summer meal programs are ending.

All of this can be confusing when you talk about free school lunches. The program that is ending for Tuscaloosa County schools is the curb-side lunch pick-up.

What is NOT coming to an end is the free summer meal programs in school cafeterias. In fact, they’re going back to that. Starting June 6, no cost meals will be served in county school cafeterias, and at five locations throughout the county, anyone 18 years old and under will be able to enjoy breakfasts and lunches, all at no cost.

“We are glad to have them go back in our cafeteria this year. It offers some continuity for the students, some social interactions, a chance to see some familiar faces they’ve seen throughout the school year and also going back to serving in the cafeterias allows us to offer choice and food options,” said Tuscaloosa County schools spokeswoman Terri Brewer.

Here are those five locations: Brookwood High School, Hillcrest Middle School, Holt High School, Sipsey Valley High School and Tuscaloosa County High School.

We were unable to reach anyone with the Tuscaloosa City School District.

