Celebrating Pride Month in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pride Month is here and organizers say this year’s celebrations in Birmingham will be bigger and more inclusive than ever before.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the celebrations for the past two years, but now they are back to in-person for 12 days of events.
Josh Coleman, president of Central Alabama Pride says the month-long celebrations have been growing every year with more acceptance from the community.
For over four decades, CAP has worked to unite those of all backgrounds. Now, Coleman says with over 100 entries already registered, they expect a record-breaking pride parade on June 11.
He says this month is all about accepting and celebrating everyone’s individuality.
“This year as always, but it means acceptance,” said Coleman. “It means love. It means joy and living your authentic self openly and freely. We’re happy that we have a place here in the Magic City that we can do that.”
Here are some of the events across Birmingham for Pride Month:
Friday, June 3rd
RENT-Concert edition
7:30PM at Encore Theater and Gallery, 213 Gadsden Hwy Suite 108
Don’t miss this exciting show presented by Birmingham Black Repertory Theater Company! Tickets can be purchased at thebbrtc.com
Saturday June 4th
Funky Food Truck Festival
1-5PM at Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Avenue South
Relax on the patio with AIDS Alabama while enjoying your favorite Cahaba Brew.
Shop local artisans, pop up shops, and some of the tastiest food trucks in town.
Kinky Boots
7pm at Red Mountain Theater, 1600 3rd Avenue South
Purchase tickets at redmountaintheatre.org and save 15% with discount code PRIDE15
Designer Underwear Auction
7PM at Our Place, 2115 7th Avenue South
Join the Magic City Sisters pull Em Down for a Cause!
Freak Flag Alternative Drag Show
9PM at Ghost Train Brewery, 3501 1st Avenue South
$10 cover
Sunday June 5th
Central Alabama Pride Art Fair
12-5PM at Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Avenue South
Monday June 6th
BAO Pride Bingo
7PM at Birmingham AIDS Outreach, 205 32nd Street South
Don’t miss this fun night at bingo hosted by Sharon Cocx! Reservations strongly encouraged at baobhm.org/bingo
Tuesday June 7th
Pride Skate Night
7-10PM at Skates 280, 7043 Meadowlark Drive
Come out and skate with Pride! Skating is free with donations accepted at the door.
Wednesday June 8th
Pride Family Day
9AM-5PM at McWane Science Center, 200 19th Street North
Buy one, get one free admission when you mention Pride at the ticket counter!
SHOUT Film Screening
7PM at Sidewalk Film + Cinema Center
Join for an independent LGBT+ film! Tickets are $12.25 for adults and $10.50 for seniors and children.
Pride Idol
9PM at Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st Street South
Catch the annual CAP singing competition! Admission is free with donations accepted at the door.
Thursday June 9th
Magic City Fashion Week Season 4
Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard
Visit magiccityfashionweek.org for details.
Cosmic Pride Bowling
9PM- Midnight at Bowlero, 2908 Riverview Road
Unlimited bowling and shoe rental included with $15 admission.
Friday June 10th
Out at the Field-Pride Night with the Barons
5:30PM Regions Field,1401 1st Avenue South
Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with the Birmingham Barons! Tickets available at milb.com/birmingham
The Royal Pride Prom
7-10PM at Magic City Acceptance Center, 3130 Avenue South
For LGBT+ and allied youth ages 13-24 and their most distinguished guests.
Register at facebook.com/MagicCityAcceptanceCenter
Pride at the Plaza Drag Revue
Midnight at Upside Down Plaza, 2012 Magnolia Avenue South
Admission is $8 at the door. Must be 21 or older to enter.
Saturday June 11th
Drag Pride Lunch
11 AM at Steel Gastro Pub, 2808 7th Avenue South
Come early for priority seating to see ‘Victoria Porkchop’ Parker!
2022 Central Alabama Pride Parade
8PM in Lakeview, stepping off from 32nd Street South
Come early for a spot at the official parade watch party presented by Iniquities Boutique. Enjoy a nighttime Mardis Gras style parade as it travels along 7th Avenue South at Our Place.
Loud and Proud- Official Parade After Party
Featuring RuPauls Drag Race Star Lala Ri
10:30PM at Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st Street South
Tickets can be purchased at saturnbirmingham.com
Sunday June 12th
PRIDEFEST
11AM at Linn Park, 710 20th Street North
Join for a day of fun and entertainment for the entire family with vendors; food trucks; kid activities; local and national entertainment; and MORE! Admission is free to this annual celebration of pride.
Official Pridefest After Party
9PM at Quest Club, 416 24th Street South
Must be 19 or older to enter.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.