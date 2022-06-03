Celebrating Pride Month in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pride Month is here and organizers say this year’s celebrations in Birmingham will be bigger and more inclusive than ever before.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the celebrations for the past two years, but now they are back to in-person for 12 days of events.

Josh Coleman, president of Central Alabama Pride says the month-long celebrations have been growing every year with more acceptance from the community.

For over four decades, CAP has worked to unite those of all backgrounds. Now, Coleman says with over 100 entries already registered, they expect a record-breaking pride parade on June 11.

He says this month is all about accepting and celebrating everyone’s individuality.

“This year as always, but it means acceptance,” said Coleman. “It means love. It means joy and living your authentic self openly and freely. We’re happy that we have a place here in the Magic City that we can do that.”

Here are some of the events across Birmingham for Pride Month:

Friday, June 3rd

RENT-Concert edition

7:30PM at Encore Theater and Gallery, 213 Gadsden Hwy Suite 108

Don’t miss this exciting show presented by Birmingham Black Repertory Theater Company! Tickets can be purchased at thebbrtc.com

Saturday June 4th

Funky Food Truck Festival

1-5PM at Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Avenue South

Relax on the patio with AIDS Alabama while enjoying your favorite Cahaba Brew.

Shop local artisans, pop up shops, and some of the tastiest food trucks in town.

Kinky Boots

7pm at Red Mountain Theater, 1600 3rd Avenue South

Purchase tickets at redmountaintheatre.org and save 15% with discount code PRIDE15

Designer Underwear Auction

7PM at Our Place, 2115 7th Avenue South

Join the Magic City Sisters pull Em Down for a Cause!

Freak Flag Alternative Drag Show

9PM at Ghost Train Brewery, 3501 1st Avenue South

$10 cover

Sunday June 5th

Central Alabama Pride Art Fair

12-5PM at Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Avenue South

Monday June 6th

BAO Pride Bingo

7PM at Birmingham AIDS Outreach, 205 32nd Street South

Don’t miss this fun night at bingo hosted by Sharon Cocx! Reservations strongly encouraged at baobhm.org/bingo

Tuesday June 7th

Pride Skate Night

7-10PM at Skates 280, 7043 Meadowlark Drive

Come out and skate with Pride! Skating is free with donations accepted at the door.

Wednesday June 8th

Pride Family Day

9AM-5PM at McWane Science Center, 200 19th Street North

Buy one, get one free admission when you mention Pride at the ticket counter!

SHOUT Film Screening

7PM at Sidewalk Film + Cinema Center

Join for an independent LGBT+ film! Tickets are $12.25 for adults and $10.50 for seniors and children.

Pride Idol

9PM at Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st Street South

Catch the annual CAP singing competition! Admission is free with donations accepted at the door.

Thursday June 9th

Magic City Fashion Week Season 4

Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard

Visit magiccityfashionweek.org for details.

Cosmic Pride Bowling

9PM- Midnight at Bowlero, 2908 Riverview Road

Unlimited bowling and shoe rental included with $15 admission.

Friday June 10th

Out at the Field-Pride Night with the Barons

5:30PM Regions Field,1401 1st Avenue South

Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with the Birmingham Barons! Tickets available at milb.com/birmingham

The Royal Pride Prom

7-10PM at Magic City Acceptance Center, 3130 Avenue South

For LGBT+ and allied youth ages 13-24 and their most distinguished guests.

Register at facebook.com/MagicCityAcceptanceCenter

Pride at the Plaza Drag Revue

Midnight at Upside Down Plaza, 2012 Magnolia Avenue South

Admission is $8 at the door. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Saturday June 11th

Drag Pride Lunch

11 AM at Steel Gastro Pub, 2808 7th Avenue South

Come early for priority seating to see ‘Victoria Porkchop’ Parker!

2022 Central Alabama Pride Parade

8PM in Lakeview, stepping off from 32nd Street South

Come early for a spot at the official parade watch party presented by Iniquities Boutique. Enjoy a nighttime Mardis Gras style parade as it travels along 7th Avenue South at Our Place.

Loud and Proud- Official Parade After Party

Featuring RuPauls Drag Race Star Lala Ri

10:30PM at Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st Street South

Tickets can be purchased at saturnbirmingham.com

Sunday June 12th

PRIDEFEST

11AM at Linn Park, 710 20th Street North

Join for a day of fun and entertainment for the entire family with vendors; food trucks; kid activities; local and national entertainment; and MORE! Admission is free to this annual celebration of pride.

Official Pridefest After Party

9PM at Quest Club, 416 24th Street South

Must be 19 or older to enter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.