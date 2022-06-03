Birmingham FOP happy to see Scott Thurmond appointed chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham has now appointed Scott Thurmond as the city’s official police chief. He’s been interim chief since January after Former Chief Patrick Smith unexpectedly resigned.

The department has been battling staffing shortages and salary debates, but officers tell WBRC they are happy with this new leadership.

Chief Thurmond has been with the department 23 years and FOP Chairman Lawrence Billups said he thinks he will be able to help the department.

Billups said BPD is still working through officer shortages, but said things have improved since March when multiple officers called out sick in retaliation of pay disagreements.

Billups said many officers were looking to leave the department earlier this year but they stayed because of Thurmond. He said he also thinks more officers will stay on with the department now that he is officially chief. Billups said officers trust Thurmond because he is honest with them.

“We needed somebody close to the department to kind of straighten it out,” Billups said. “Everywhere has a culture. The city of Birmingham has a culture and the last administration didn’t understand that and didn’t want it. But, now you have somebody who understand that culture and wants it to flourish, so he can maybe get us back on the right track.”

Thurmond’s position will become permanently effective on June 24.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.