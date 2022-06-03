LawCall
Birmingham City Schools remember fallen students with posthumous diplomas

Posthumous diplomas at Parker High graduation
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seniors graduating from A.H. Parker High School both celebrated their achievement and stopped to remember three classmates who should’ve been with them.

Students, teachers, staff, and school leaders made every effort to include the students who could only be there in spirit.

Three empty chairs represent three A.H. Parker seniors—gone too soon.

Classmates paused to remember their fallen friends.

“We ask that you bless the families of Looney, Haggard, and Tucker who are no longer with us physically, but in spirit as we celebrate them today,” said Salutatorian, Marcus Haddix, as he led the invocation.

Two of the students were victims of the gun violence plaguing the city of Birmingham; the other died from an illness.

Principal Darrell Hudson said honoring these students was the least they could do.

“They will always be a part of the Arthur Harold Parker High School class of 2022, even though they are not physically there, they are there with them in sprit, and just to see their excitement and enthusiasm when their names were called was very pleasing to me as their principal,” Hudson said.

De’Undray Haggard, James Sharod Looney, and Caleb Darnell Tucker’s names were read as their families symbolically walked across the stage to accept their loved one’s diploma.

“We want to give honor to those students and also let the other students in the graduating class know that we value their classmates just as much as they do. We in the Birmingham School System…we’re a family and so it’s like we lost a member of our own family and so I think it’s important for us to stop and recognize students who were with us, who were a part of our family who are no longer with us,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

G.W. Carver High School will also include a posthumous presentation of diplomas to families of students who’ve passed.

That graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

