LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Ann’s AATC Quesadillas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ann’s AATC Quesadillas

Ingredients:

6 Fajita Size Tortillas (FLOUR)

3 cups shredded Smoked Gouda, Cheddar Cheese

1 Tbsp Adobo seasoning

1 cup peppers and onions, sauteed

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix cheeses and seasoning. Heat panini press. Add cheese and peppers to tortilla and fold in half. Close press for about 30 seconds. Cut quesadillas and serve with guacamole and salsa. These are quick and easy to make! Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Chase Espy
Indictment unsealed charging Birmingham lawyer with child exploitation offenses
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Ann's AATC Quesadillas
A great recipe for black bean tostadas.
Lawson State: Black Bean Tostadas
Source: WBRC video
Brownie Fusion: Red velvet brownie
Street Corn Pasta
Chef Jonathan Harrison: Street Corn Pasta Salad