Ann’s AATC Quesadillas

Ingredients:

6 Fajita Size Tortillas (FLOUR)

3 cups shredded Smoked Gouda, Cheddar Cheese

1 Tbsp Adobo seasoning

1 cup peppers and onions, sauteed

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix cheeses and seasoning. Heat panini press. Add cheese and peppers to tortilla and fold in half. Close press for about 30 seconds. Cut quesadillas and serve with guacamole and salsa. These are quick and easy to make! Enjoy!

