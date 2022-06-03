LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama airports receive grant funding for improvements

Alabama airports receive grant funding for improvements
Alabama airports receive grant funding for improvements
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced that nine airports across the state of Alabama will receive grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A total of $11.36 million dollars will be allocated to nine airports across the state of Alabama.

“Alabama is open for business, and we must continue advancing our infrastructure if we want to remain prosperous.  I am pleased that these airport upgrades and security enhancements will support the growth and success of many communities in Alabama,” said Senator Shelby.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport was awarded more than three million dollars to seal runway pavement and surface pavement joints, as well as sealing taxiway pavement and surface pavement joints, and reconfiguring an existing taxiway.

The Bibb County Airport will receive more than one and a half million dollars to reconstruct a taxiway and construct a taxilane.

The Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport will receive nearly half a million dollars to expand an apron.

The Robbins Field Airport in Oneonta will receive just over $330,000 for obstruction marking, lighting, and removal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot Friday at The Seafood King in Homewood.
Homewood Police investigating deadly shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Chase Espy
Indictment unsealed charging Birmingham lawyer with child exploitation offenses
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Lynden Blake goes off the record with Garth Brooks
Lynden Blake goes off the record with Garth Brooks
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Mariah Carey poses in the press room at the American...
Mariah Carey being sued for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
If you have been parking down at the stadium for USFL games, this will be different. Officials...
Where to park for sold-out Garth Brooks concert this weekend