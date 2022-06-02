UAB School of Public Health to help allocate rapid COVID-19 tests to Alabama schools, summer programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allocate rapid, point-of-care and over-the-counter tests to Alabama schools, summer out-of-school programs and camps serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health will coordinate test requests and allocation for Alabama schools and summer programs through the organization’s leadership.

The allocation process is part of the UAB School of Public Health’s COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools.

Tests may be requested by summer programs in Alabama now through June 21, 2022.

Interested schools, childcare centers, camps and others:

Email program manager Jan Bell: bellej@uab.edu

Learn more about the K-12 COVID-19 testing program here.

Include the following information in email:

Full name

Email and phone number

School, childcare facility or camp name

School, childcare facility or camp address for shipping

Number of COVID tests requested

Date rapid tests are needed



Purpose of tests: asymptomatic testing, symptomatic testing, weekly testing of staff, other use

Provide the total approximate number of individuals you serve at your school or camp

Once applications are approved, the CDC will ship tests within seven to 10 days.

