UAB School of Public Health to help allocate rapid COVID-19 tests to Alabama schools, summer programs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allocate rapid, point-of-care and over-the-counter tests to Alabama schools, summer out-of-school programs and camps serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health will coordinate test requests and allocation for Alabama schools and summer programs through the organization’s leadership.

The allocation process is part of the UAB School of Public Health’s COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools.

Tests may be requested by summer programs in Alabama now through June 21, 2022.

Interested schools, childcare centers, camps and others:

Learn more about the K-12 COVID-19 testing program here.

  • Include the following information in email:
  • Full name
    Email and phone number
    School, childcare facility or camp name
    School, childcare facility or camp address for shipping
    Number of COVID tests requested
    Date rapid tests are needed
  • Purpose of tests: asymptomatic testing, symptomatic testing, weekly testing of staff, other use
  • Provide the total approximate number of individuals you serve at your school or camp

Once applications are approved, the CDC will ship tests within seven to 10 days.

