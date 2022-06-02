Tuscaloosa NAACP Chapter hosts one of several statewide Stop the Gun Violence rallies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stop The Violence rallies are planned around the state of Alabama over the next few days. They’re part of a coordinated effort to address some of the gun violence plaguing many communities around the state.

The Alabama state NAACP organization is spearheading many of the rallies. The Tuscaloosa Chapter will host a rally Sunday along with a neighboring chapter from Pickens County. Tuscaloosa Chapter President Lisa Young said they want to give voice to regular folks who are tired of seeing so many shootings and killings in Tuscaloosa. Groups such as Moms Demand Action have agreed to participate.

“So as far as we moms, we’re tired of our babies dying. I know it really shouldn’t be happening right here in Tuscaloosa before we start talking about it, taking it seriously,” explained Judy Taylor with Moms Demand Action.

Young added that they also want to hear from the area’s youth regarding this problem. Teens have been victims and charged in some of the most recent shootings in Tuscaloosa over the past few months.

“We want a large number of young people. We want those that are involved in the gun violence as well as those individuals that are affected by it,” Young said.

Tuscaloosa’s Stop the Gun Violence Rally is Sunday, June 5th. It starts at 3pm at Snow Hinton Park. People and groups interested in attending and or participating in the rally can call (205) 887-3701 or email tuscaloosanaacp@gmail.gov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.