Tuscaloosa makes plans for new fire station

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is about to get a little stronger. Plans are underway now to...
The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is about to get a little stronger. Plans are underway now to build a new fire station that will replace an old one.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is about to get a little stronger. Plans are underway now to build a new fire station that will replace an old one.

The new Fire Station Number Six is a done deal and we have a few details.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says it’ll be located at 1812 Hargrove Road East, which is actually a church property. The new station will replace the old station which is near the VA, and one that’s 55 years old. Station Six will sit on a two-acre property and cost around four million dollars.

“We’ve outgrown it. The fire service has changed dramatically over the last 50 years. This station was built for another year and currently there is no place for them to workout. They have to leave their station and leave their area and allow them to workout,” said Chief Smith.

Chief Smith says he’s not sure at this point when construction will start mainly because the city is still in the process of buying which should be completed by the end of this month.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

