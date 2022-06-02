TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days!

The baby boy and his sister were born days apart in different states.

And now, the new parents are crediting their strong faith and a friend in Trussville for this double blessing.

“We are the definition of an insta-family,” said Meredith “Bo” McCord. “Doubled up in three days.”

But for Bo and Clay McCord, becoming a family of four took a lot of patience, heartbreak and faith.

“We started trying to begin our family about four and a half years ago. We had three natural miscarriages and that kind of led us down the road to IVF,” Bo said.

“And through every miscarriage, you just keep asking, ‘Why us? We’re going to be great parents. We’re going to do everything right. Why us? Why is this happening? Why does this keep happening?’” said Bo’s husband Clay.

After two rounds of IVF and another miscarriage, the McCords looked into surrogacy.

“Which took some time to wrap your head around,” said Bo. “You know, a woman doing this for you. And once we sat with it for quite a while, we realized that that’s what we should do.”

So, Bo reached out to a friend from college at Samford, Thomas Morse.

Thomas’ wife Katie had been a surrogate for two families already.

It’s something she says God placed in her heart to do.

“I feel like this was one of those little nudges from God telling me that this was how He wanted me to serve,” said Katie.

Bo eventually asked if Katie would consider being their surrogate, and Katie said yes.

“We had the Morses out to Colorado to do the transfer for the surrogacy part. And we finally just felt calm,” said Clay. “The pressure was off of us.”

But that calmness was quickly met with shock.

“A week or two later, she told me to go to the restroom and she had a pregnancy test on the bathroom sink. And I think my heart stopped,” said Clay. “And found out we were pregnant!”

That meant Bo and Katie were both pregnant: Bo was pregnant with her daughter and Katie was pregnant with Bo’s son.

On Mother’s Day, Katie gave birth to James McCord in Birmingham.

Just three days later, Bo gave birth to her daughter Mary Clark in Tennessee.

“I told Katie the other day, she unlocked a piece of our heart that you don’t know was there until you see your child,” said Clay. “And it’s just the closest feeling to God that I’ve ever felt. You just can’t describe it.”

And for the many families facing the same struggles the McCords did for years, Bo shared this advice: “I think there’s hope there that it’s OK to try unconventional, nontraditional ways to start a family. It may lead to another blessing too. You just never know what that path is going to look like. And so there is hope in multiple facets. You just have to be willing to give it a try.”

Katie said if you’re considering surrogacy or becoming a surrogate, do your research by looking at agencies across the country and learning about the process.

She said you may discover it’s your calling, too.

