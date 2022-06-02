Therapy dogs provide comfort to Texas school shooting survivors, families

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Scores of therapy dogs have been brought in to help comfort the survivors and victims’ families in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Therapy dogs are often used in these types of situations.

In Montgomery, Off Leash K-9 Training trains more than 130 dogs across the country. The program was founded by former Marine and former U.S. Secret Service agent Nick White.

Jinxx Bratz says therapy dogs provide wonderful comfort and solace to those who’ve just experienced a traumatic crisis.

Therapy dogs (Off Leash K-9 Training/Montgomery, Alabama)

“Specifically when it comes to therapy dogs dealing with any kind of trauma it helps them with coping mechanism, so they help alleviate that stress, lower your blood pressure.. It’s something you can actually touch.. reduce that stress.. reduce that trauma,” said trainer Jinxx Bratz.

Therapy dogs (Off Leash K-9 Training/Montgomery, Alabama)

Bratz says the average time it takes to train a therapy dog is anywhere from one to two years.

