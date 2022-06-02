Swamp Monster Slider

Ingredients:

81/19 ground beef

Our Bad A$$ Burger Blend

Sautéed mushrooms

Grilled Red Onions

Lettuce- leaf lettuce

Roma Tomato

Gumbo to Geaux Bacon Jam

Swiss Cheese

Signature Swamp Sauce

Slider Buns

Directions:

Sear the burger until they are cooked medium well

Top with Swiss and allow to melt on

Saute Mushrooms and onions and load on top of your slider

Build your slider

Toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, beef, jam, and sauce it up!

