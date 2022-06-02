Swamp Monster Slider
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ingredients:
81/19 ground beef
Our Bad A$$ Burger Blend
Sautéed mushrooms
Grilled Red Onions
Lettuce- leaf lettuce
Roma Tomato
Gumbo to Geaux Bacon Jam
Swiss Cheese
Signature Swamp Sauce
Slider Buns
Directions:
Sear the burger until they are cooked medium well
Top with Swiss and allow to melt on
Saute Mushrooms and onions and load on top of your slider
Build your slider
Toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, beef, jam, and sauce it up!
