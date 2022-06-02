LawCall
Stillman College shows off new gym floor

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Stillman College is mighty proud of its new gym floor in the Birthright Alumni Hall.

The new floor comes just in time as the college makes preparations for three new sports. One of them is volleyball. The court is a natural wood maple emblazoned with a 15-foot wide stained tiger position in the center of the court. The new court replaces the old one which was well over 30 years old. Volleyball coach Joel Penfield couldn’t be more pleased.

“Being refinished and everything, first of all it brightens the whole place up and having the new logos and you know the southern states logos, it’s huge and to me it looks great,” said Stillman College volleyball coach Joel Penfield.

The new court was made possible by a generous donation from the Urban Edge Network and HBCU League Pass Plus.

