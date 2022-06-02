Snead’s Farmhouse helping injured ducks around central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake.

Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse.

Then she started helping injured ducks.

“I went from not having a full time job, to a full time job with overtime,” Snead said.

She’ll take in abandoned ducks like Duck Tape, and one-legged geese like Hopper to try to get them back healthy.

The goose spends a lot of time working on leg strength in a wheelchair.

“He’s still young, he’s only about five weeks old so he still has time,” Snead said.

Another form of rehabilitation for Hopper is water therapy.

“And is slowly let the water down for him to use his muscles more to stand up,” Snead said.

So far she’s rehabbing five ducks, but in order to keep up with demand, she’s looking for donations through this fundraiser to build a facility for the animals.

“The coop is about $2,700, and the runs are $400 each.”

She hopes with the communities’ help she’ll be able to take in more ducks who need a little love.

“Hopper provided him a mother, and he provided Hopper encouragement to keep going,” Snead said about Duck Tape and Hopper’s relationship.

With support, Snead hopes both will live a full life.

“They’re best buds, they’re best buds,” Snead said.

Judy’s goal is to one day take her injured ducks to other farms to encourage their amputees to not give up.

To donate to Snead’s Farmhouse visit this link. The farm is a non-profit, so all donations are tax deductible.

