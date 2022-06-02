LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Snead’s Farmhouse helping injured ducks around central Alabama

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake.

Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse.

Then she started helping injured ducks.

“I went from not having a full time job, to a full time job with overtime,” Snead said.

She’ll take in abandoned ducks like Duck Tape, and one-legged geese like Hopper to try to get them back healthy.

The goose spends a lot of time working on leg strength in a wheelchair.

“He’s still young, he’s only about five weeks old so he still has time,” Snead said.

Another form of rehabilitation for Hopper is water therapy.

“And is slowly let the water down for him to use his muscles more to stand up,” Snead said.

So far she’s rehabbing five ducks, but in order to keep up with demand, she’s looking for donations through this fundraiser to build a facility for the animals.

“The coop is about $2,700, and the runs are $400 each.”

She hopes with the communities’ help she’ll be able to take in more ducks who need a little love.

“Hopper provided him a mother, and he provided Hopper encouragement to keep going,” Snead said about Duck Tape and Hopper’s relationship.

With support, Snead hopes both will live a full life.

“They’re best buds, they’re best buds,” Snead said.

Judy’s goal is to one day take her injured ducks to other farms to encourage their amputees to not give up.

To donate to Snead’s Farmhouse visit this link. The farm is a non-profit, so all donations are tax deductible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Construction being done on UA's campus
Construction projects galore on UA campus
Stillman College shows off new gym floor
Stillman College shows off new gym floor
The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is about to get a little stronger. Plans are underway now to...
Tuscaloosa makes plans for new fire station
Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs provide comfort to Texas school shooting survivors, families