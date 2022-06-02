Scott Thurmond appointed as Birmingham’s new chief of police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Scott Thurmond as the city’s new chief of police.

Thurmond has served as the city’s interim chief since former chief Patrick Smith stepped down from the role in January. His appointment is effective June 24.

Thurmond is a 23-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Department.

“Since day one, Chief Thurmond has demonstrated that he is a compassionate leader and an advocate for our officers and residents,” Mayor Woodfin said. “There is no need to look any further. He is the right man for the job. He will serve our city well.”

“I am honored that Mayor Woodfin has put his trust in me,” Chief Thurmond said. “This was not something that I sought out. I have simply just wanted to serve and protect the great people of Birmingham with excellence and compassion. This platform will allow me to partner with our brave officers in helping to create a safe Birmingham for all. I look forward to serving.”

Visit /www.birminghamal.gov to learn more about about Chief Thurmond.

