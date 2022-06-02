LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Scott Thurmond appointed as Birmingham’s new chief of police

Scott Thurmond
Scott Thurmond(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Scott Thurmond as the city’s new chief of police.

Thurmond has served as the city’s interim chief since former chief Patrick Smith stepped down from the role in January. His appointment is effective June 24.

Thurmond is a 23-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Department.

“Since day one, Chief Thurmond has demonstrated that he is a compassionate leader and an advocate for our officers and residents,” Mayor Woodfin said. “There is no need to look any further. He is the right man for the job. He will serve our city well.”

“I am honored that Mayor Woodfin has put his trust in me,” Chief Thurmond said. “This was not something that I sought out. I have simply just wanted to serve and protect the great people of Birmingham with excellence and compassion. This platform will allow me to partner with our brave officers in helping to create a safe Birmingham for all. I look forward to serving.”

Visit /www.birminghamal.gov to learn more about about Chief Thurmond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

BBB warns of new scams
Scammers finding new prey through quick pay apps
The rising costs are forcing Jefferson County to delay about a third of its projects including...
Inflation could put some infrastructure projects on hold in Jefferson County
Greene County's EMS board is working on a new plan to keep serving the community after their...
Greene County EMS board optimistic it can stay in operation
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa