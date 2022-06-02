Residents warn of dog pack reportedly killing cats in South Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents are on high alert for a pack of dogs, reportedly terrorizing and killing cats in the city.

Three dogs have been spotted on numerous occasions for several days, traveling together where dead pet cats are found. The dogs are described as a golden lab, a brown/orange mut, and a dark brown/black dog.

People are saying the dog pack is to blame for at least a dozen dead cats.

Colleen Bates Lance is just one of the many people talking about the pack on social media. She says the first report of a killed cat happened in the alley behind her house on Friday morning, before a neighbor tried to intervene.

“He ran out and chased the dogs away but it was too late,” she said. “The cat was dead and then the next morning, we saw on Nextdoor that the same -- possibly the same three dogs -- now we know probably the same three dogs, had killed a cat I think in broad daylight on 16th Avenue South.”

The dogs have been spotted around South Birmingham in areas such as Highland Park, Five Points, and Southside.

“Later postings saw them moving over towards the Caldwell Park area and then over into Rushton Park, killing cats as they went,” said Colleen Bates Lance.

She said another poster witnessed her neighbor’s cat killed before going on a walk where she saw 14 other dead cats.

Now, they just want the dogs captured.

“Public Works is the department under which the animal control personnel and vehicles are so when people call, they’re supposed to go out and investigate,” said Valerie Abbott, who represents District Three on the Birmingham City Council.

She says while animal control is in charge of finding and capturing animals, they need the dog pack’s location during the daylight.

“I’m sure sometimes they go and search and can’t find anything because dogs can move fast and they can hide easily,” said Abbott.

She’s now warning all pet owners to keep their animals inside for the time being.

“I wouldn’t want to leave anything that I loved outdoors when something that might kill them was running loose,” she said.

If anyone else spots the three dogs to call 311 immediately and report the address they were found. If it’s during working hours, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., animal control should go out and investigate.

