Registration open for Sensational Summer Learning at Birmingham City Schools

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping your children active and learning over the summer will go a long way towards their academic success especially since the pandemic.

You can still register for Sensational Summer Learning at Birmingham City Schools. That includes band, choral and theater camps.

Classes begin every day at 8 a.m. starting June 13. All programs are free. Meals and transportation will be provided.

1. Review the Sensational Summer Learning Packet using this link: https://www.bhamcityschools.org/cms/lib/AL01001646/Centricity/Domain/48 01/2022%20Sensational%20Summer%20Learning%20final.pdf

2. Sign Up for Summer Learning Day Programs using this link: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/6fuhA04r7746SyYK3U

3. Sign up for Summer Learning Afterschool Programs using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePnPIjWmKk-JbbI41nAb4XZQmUCRrAbqGTEiFPuh8AAKHVQ/viewform

