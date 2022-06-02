LawCall
POM Summer Breeze, Yogurt and Blueberry Toast, Peach and Ricotta Toast, Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato Toast

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POM Summer Breeze

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

POM Pomegranate Arils (optional)

½ cup lemonade

½ cup club soda

Crushed ice

Blueberries (optional)

In a small pitcher combine POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemonade, and club soda. Add plenty of ice to two glasses and fill with drink mix. Garnish with a blueberry skewer and POM Pomegranate Arils, if desired.

Yogurt and Blueberry Toast

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 slice 100% whole grain bread, toasted

⅓ cup blueberries

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Spread yogurt over toast, and top with berries and seeds.

Peach and Ricotta Toast

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 slice 100% whole grain bread, toasted

½ peach, thinly sliced

Honey (optional)

Ground cinnamon (optional)

Spread ricotta cheese over toast, and top with peach slices. Drizzle with honey, and sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato Toast

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

1 slice 100% whole grain bread, toasted

1 small tomato, sliced

1 Tbsp fresh basil leaves

Balsamic glaze (optional)

Arrange cheese slices on top of toast; top with tomato slices, basil leaves, and, if desired, balsamic glaze.

