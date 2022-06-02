One Pinson mom making a difference during formula shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Pinson mom is stepping up in a big way during the formula shortage. Kayln O’Neal just had her third child back in February, but since then she’s provided for way more than just her three kids.

She isn’t a stranger to breastfeeding. She says with her first born son she had a huge over supply. That’s why she brought a deep freezer to store the surplus after she had her third child in February.

Just seventeen days after the birth of her third child, that deep freezer was nearly over flowing.

“By February 19th my freezer was completely full, so I put a post on Facebook and was ‘hey, doesn’t anybody need some milk’. I didn’t think it would get a lot of traction,” said O’Neal.

Soon enough she was getting requests from dozens of individuals. Some in, and some out of state. With each new recipient spreading the word further.

“Then it turned into everyone posted on Facebook about needing milk I would get tagged in it, and I’m like ‘come get the milk’!”

So how much has O’Neal distributed since February?

“The total is 6,400 ounces.” said O’Neal

Still it’s not the number that she’s most proud of, but the fact she is helping young families all across Alabama.

“That has been one of the biggest joys so far in my breastfeeding journey. Just having the moms, like when they come, they’re expecting one or two bags max and they’re leaving with three or four gallon zip lock bags of milk.”

With the formula shortage still a factor more families are doing things like this, but you should still consult your pediatrician to see if it’s a healthy option for your family.

