New LED lights at Legion Field Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighter lights will be shining this season at Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham.

Crews showed off the newly installed LED lights Thursday morning.

The June 3 inaugural USFL game under the new lights will see the Pittsburgh Maulers challenge the New Jersey Generals.

