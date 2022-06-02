LawCall
New LED lights at Legion Field Stadium

New LED lights at Legion Field
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighter lights will be shining this season at Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham.

Crews showed off the newly installed LED lights Thursday morning.

The June 3 inaugural USFL game under the new lights will see the Pittsburgh Maulers challenge the New Jersey Generals.

