Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.(MGN/Courtesy the Cruz family)
By Ethan Sirles and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A father of a girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting who is also an inmate at a federal prison in Kentucky was denied a compassionate release recently, according to a letter from Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott.

Eliahna Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the children killed in the shooting that happened last week at Robb Elementary School.

Her father, Eli Torres, is currently an inmate at the McCreary United States Penitentiary, WYMT reports.

A request for compassionate release for the daughter’s memorial service was reportedly denied.

Rep. Attica Scott sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear to ask for help with the situation.

The letter said the father and daughter were only one week from seeing each other in person before she was killed.

Eli Torres was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy in Del Rio, Texas. He is scheduled for release in February 2033.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

