“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured in a Huntsville stabbing on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies.”

A horrifying description of what happened in broad daylight. It happened right in front of an anonymous woman who was there when three women and one man were stabbed at an apartment Complex off Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road just after 3pm.

The man injured in the attack is caught on surveillance cameras of the WAVAHO gas station nearby running from the scene and collapsing right at the front door.

“I noticed it was two incidents. One over here, dude had ran over there. That’s how the store got into it. And I guess it started and escalated from over here.”

She described the suspect as “a man [that ran] past me with a machete, tall dark skinny man with a machete and jumped into red truck.”

Not long after, a suspect was arrested driving a red Jeep Patriot while trying to get through Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 around 5:30.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers arrested and charged 35-year-old Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton with four counts of first-degree assault.

All four victims are expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.