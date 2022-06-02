Inflation could put some infrastructure projects on hold in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -The road that needs paving in your neighborhood may be put on hold due to rising inflation costs.

The rising costs are forcing Jefferson County to delay about a third of its projects, including some major road improvements and sewer infrastructure work. The county is seeing a 30% to 40% increase in prices. County Manager Cal Markert is in the middle of prioritizing these projects.

When it comes to paving roads, the county is paying about $70 a ton versus $40 during their last bid. Markert says it takes about a thousand tons to pave a mile of road. The high cost of gas isn’t helping the county either.

“It takes trucks to haul the material. It takes the material. It takes fuel to make the material, haul the material and put it down. It hits us hard in the construction industry,” Markert said.

We’re working to get a list of projects that could be impacted.

Markert tells us county revenues are doing ok at the moment, but that could change if we go into a recession.

