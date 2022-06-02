LawCall
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night.

Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child and adult male.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

Sellers added they have identified a suspect. No names or charges have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

