Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night.

Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child and adult male.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

Sellers added they have identified a suspect. No names or charges have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.