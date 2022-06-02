LawCall
Important Alabama voter registration deadline information

If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you can do so through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like to remind Alabamians that Friday, June 3rd, is the last day for in-person voter registration at your local Board of Registrar’s Office; however, Monday, June 6, 2022 is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election.

Additionally, Alabamians may still register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or via the mobile app “Vote for Alabama” through Monday, June 6, 2022. All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 PM to be eligible for the June 21stPrimary Runoff Election.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent. For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.

