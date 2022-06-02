LawCall
Greene County EMS board optimistic it can stay in operation

Greene Co. EMS board optimistic it can stay open
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County’s EMS board is working on a new plan to keep serving the community after their interim director resigned.

The board met with county officials Wednesday to talk about finances and where they go from here. The EMS board is working on a long range plan to keep the ambulance service operation.

Recently there was threat to suspend service by the former interim director due to financial issues but that didn’t happen. The board found the money to keep it operating.

After the meeting, Powell is more optimistic about the ambulance service’s future.

“My message is hope. We are still hoping and we know that this service is vital for the county and residents of the county and we will not lose this service,” Powell said.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell has committed to helping the EMS board come up with a long range plan to keep it in operation as well.

