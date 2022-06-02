LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Greene Co. Drug Task Force intercepts 41 pounds of Crystal Meth

Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on...
Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on interstate 20/59 in Greene Co at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.(17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force took to Facebook Wednesday to share the seizure of 41 pounds of drugs and the arrest of two people.

Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on interstate 20/59 in Greene Co at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Quincy Chambers of Florida and Kyrease James of Texas were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Stop the Violence Rallies
Tuscaloosa NAACP Chapter hosts one of several statewide Stop the Gun Violence rallies
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you...
Important Alabama voter registration deadline information