Greene Co. Drug Task Force intercepts 41 pounds of Crystal Meth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force took to Facebook Wednesday to share the seizure of 41 pounds of drugs and the arrest of two people.

Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on interstate 20/59 in Greene Co at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Quincy Chambers of Florida and Kyrease James of Texas were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

