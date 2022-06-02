First Alert for scattered storms Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in northwest Alabama this morning, but most of us should remain dry before noon. We have a cold front to our west that will slowly push to the southeast today. It should enhance our chances to see showers and storms later today. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for most of Central Alabama today. It is a low threat to see damaging winds and hail. A few storms could become strong or severe, so make sure you have ways to receive weather information today by downloading the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures today will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance today at 50% with our best chance for storms likely occurring late this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today. A lot of models are hinting that the bulk of the rain may not arrive until tonight and into tomorrow morning. A slower arrival of the front could delay our rain chances. We’ll end up mostly sunny to mostly cloudy later today with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside late this evening, grab the umbrella. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 8 PM.

Showers Possible Friday Morning: A slower moving cold front means we could see some showers or storms early Friday morning. Most of the rain should move out of our area by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll likely start tomorrow off cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will introduce a 40% chance for showers and an isolated storm Friday morning and into the early afternoon hours. Best chance for rain will likely occur in east Alabama tomorrow morning and then south of I-20 Friday afternoon. Cloud cover will likely decrease late in the day as drier air begins to filter into the state. Highs Friday will end up cooler with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the USFL game tomorrow evening at Legion Field, plan for dry conditions with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Dry Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend. We’ll start the morning off cooler with temperatures in the lower 60s. Parts of north Alabama could wake up with temperatures in the upper 50s. If you want to get some yard work out of the way this weekend, you should take advantage of the cooler temperatures Saturday morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points will remain low, so humidity levels should stay in the comfortable range. I doubt we’ll see any rain Saturday thanks to the dry air in place. If you plan on heading out to the lake, USFL football games, or attending Alabaster CityFest, you’ll want to apply the sunscreen and wear a hat and sunglasses. It’ll be a warm and mostly sunny afternoon. Plan for dry conditions at Protective Stadium Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s for the show.

Hot Pattern Continues into Next Week: The forecast looks typical for June as we head into next week. Morning temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon and continue into next week. Humidity levels will likely climb a little, so we can’t rule out isolated storms each day. The best chance for showers and storms will likely remain north of I-20 through next Wednesday. Rain chances could increase as a series of disturbances sweep through the state by the second half of next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a high chance that we’ll see our first tropical depression or storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season form. Odds have increased to 80% as it moves to the northeast towards the Florida Peninsula. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Alex”. The good news about this system is that it is highly unlikely for it to impact Central Alabama or the Gulf Coast. Most of the models have it pushing into the Florida Peninsula Friday into Saturday producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. If it hits Florida, it will likely remain weak thanks to wind shear in the area. It will then move into the Atlantic and should move away from the United States. We will monitor this system over the next several days and keep you updated on the forecast. Hurricane season officially begins today and ends on November 30th. The upcoming season is forecast to be active.

